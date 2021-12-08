YUMMY (YUMMY) Price Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

YUMMY (CURRENCY:YUMMY) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 8th. One YUMMY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YUMMY has a market capitalization of $6.69 million and approximately $95,431.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YUMMY has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00058655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,381.31 or 0.08684174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00062158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00082256 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,712.31 or 1.00516645 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002817 BTC.

About YUMMY

YUMMY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 786,247,483,113 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

Buying and Selling YUMMY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using U.S. dollars.

