YUSRA (YUSRA) Reaches Market Cap of $3.65 Million

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. Over the last week, YUSRA has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One YUSRA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0912 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YUSRA has a market capitalization of $3.65 million and $15,371.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00058476 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,391.14 or 0.08631848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00062588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00080513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,942.29 or 1.00139475 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002764 BTC.

YUSRA Profile

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. YUSRA’s official website is yusra.global . The Reddit community for YUSRA is https://reddit.com/r/Yusra_Global . YUSRA’s official Twitter account is @YusraGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSRA GLOBAL is a cryptocurrency created on the basis of Waves platform and has its own development of PoS mining to confirm transactions in the YUSRA network. “

Buying and Selling YUSRA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSRA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSRA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YUSRA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

