Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will announce $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.43. Camtek posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Camtek.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $70.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of CAMT stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $46.60. 103,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,311. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.50. Camtek has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $49.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Camtek by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,863,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,483,000 after buying an additional 172,399 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Camtek by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in Camtek by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camtek (CAMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.