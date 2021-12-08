Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.60 Million

Analysts forecast that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) will announce $49.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.10 million. CNB Financial posted sales of $48.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full year sales of $191.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $191.80 million to $191.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $203.00 million, with estimates ranging from $201.40 million to $204.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $48.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.10 million.

CCNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday.

In other CNB Financial news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.18 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 12.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in CNB Financial by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in CNB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $535,000. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCNE opened at $27.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.83. The firm has a market cap of $457.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.98. CNB Financial has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $28.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.36%.

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

