Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) will report ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s earnings. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 121.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

CBD traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 910,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,277. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 5.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 981,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 52,889 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 448.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 577,271 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 153.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 646,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 391,295 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the second quarter worth approximately $3,779,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 47.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 133,200 shares during the period. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

