Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) to Post $12.72 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $12.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $13.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.36. Credit Acceptance reported earnings of $9.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year earnings of $57.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $56.37 to $57.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $44.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $39.84 to $48.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.37 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 49.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.36 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens boosted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $460.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $657.06 on Wednesday. Credit Acceptance has a 1 year low of $320.19 and a 1 year high of $703.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $634.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $553.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 21.99 and a quick ratio of 21.99.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.69, for a total transaction of $1,420,370.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Booth sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $668.00, for a total transaction of $2,338,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,175 shares of company stock valued at $31,393,839 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2,300.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 345.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 98 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

