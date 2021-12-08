Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.87 Million

Analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) will announce $109.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $114.02 million. Denny’s posted sales of $80.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year sales of $400.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $399.00 million to $404.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $448.52 million, with estimates ranging from $444.60 million to $451.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $103.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.77 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

DENN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denny’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denny’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

NASDAQ DENN opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $20.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.88. The stock has a market cap of $950.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.69.

In other news, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $255,167.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Denny’s by 135.0% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 26,837 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 38.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 43.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 34.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 466,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

