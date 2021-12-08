Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) to report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings. Lincoln Educational Services posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lincoln Educational Services.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The company had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LINC shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Educational Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

In related news, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 39,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $284,403.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $102,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 189,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,755 and sold 59,891 shares valued at $433,278. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 221,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 37,278 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 267,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LINC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.76. 175,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,407. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.53 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.86. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $8.20.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.