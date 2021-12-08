Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $96.09 Million

Equities analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will report $96.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $99.00 million and the lowest is $90.90 million. Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $111.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $409.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $397.00 million to $422.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $376.62 million, with estimates ranging from $367.60 million to $388.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 34.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 10,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $494,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $706,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,294 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,301 over the last three months. 41.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 72.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 96,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 165.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $197,000. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBIN opened at $45.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.74 and a 52-week high of $49.50.

Shares of Merchants Bancorp are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, January 18th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, January 18th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, January 18th.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.88%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

