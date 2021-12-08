Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) to Post $0.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.05. Ping Identity posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on PING shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping Identity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ping Identity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

Ping Identity stock opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.06 and a beta of 1.08. Ping Identity has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.93.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $320,275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $28,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,602,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,865,060 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PING. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 6.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 6.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 71.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 35.4% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 118,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 30,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

