Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Will Post Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) will report $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.07. Polaris posted earnings of $3.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polaris will report full year earnings of $9.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.62 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share.

PII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.60.

In other Polaris news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $168,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,062,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,967 shares of company stock valued at $4,403,421 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Boston Partners bought a new position in Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth about $380,142,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 118.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,496,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,060,000 after buying an additional 809,909 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 131.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,121,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after buying an additional 636,254 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 311.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 534,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,183,000 after buying an additional 404,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Polaris by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,586,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,229,000 after buying an additional 318,948 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PII traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.04. 8,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,336. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.67 and a 200-day moving average of $125.95. Polaris has a one year low of $92.58 and a one year high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

