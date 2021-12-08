Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $162.15 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will report $162.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $147.25 million to $173.90 million. Scorpio Tankers reported sales of $138.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year sales of $546.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $528.23 million to $563.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $869.91 million, with estimates ranging from $758.31 million to $967.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STNG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average is $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $766.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -8.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 930,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,511,000 after acquiring an additional 638,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 152.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after buying an additional 324,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 38.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 895,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after buying an additional 247,474 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter valued at about $2,828,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 78.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 306,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after buying an additional 134,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Earnings History and Estimates for Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG)

