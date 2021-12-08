Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to Post $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.67. Vornado Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vornado Realty Trust.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $409.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.50 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

VNO stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.10. 1,282,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.52 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.36. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $50.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -341.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,281,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,273,217,000 after purchasing an additional 349,981 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,098,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,336,000 after purchasing an additional 185,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,932,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,197,000 after purchasing an additional 562,465 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 18.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,578,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,356,000 after purchasing an additional 860,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,518,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,500,000 after purchasing an additional 121,994 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

See Also: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.