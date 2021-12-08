Zacks: Analysts Expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.05 Billion

Analysts expect that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will post $3.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for AGCO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.94 billion and the highest is $3.10 billion. AGCO posted sales of $2.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year sales of $11.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.92 billion to $11.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.33 billion to $12.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AGCO shares. OTR Global lowered shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AGCO from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 56.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 1.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $119.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. AGCO has a 12 month low of $88.34 and a 12 month high of $158.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 8.08%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

