Zacks: Analysts Expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.07. American Software posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Software.

Get American Software alerts:

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMSWA. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley lowered American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.43. The stock had a trading volume of 267,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,521. American Software has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $33.26. The company has a market cap of $779.94 million, a P/E ratio of 66.94 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.01 and its 200-day moving average is $24.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. American Software’s payout ratio is 125.72%.

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $163,961.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,867.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $374,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Software by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in American Software by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in American Software by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in American Software by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Software (AMSWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.