Zacks: Analysts Expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. American Software posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on AMSWA. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley cut shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

In related news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $374,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $163,961.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,867.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Software by 11.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,674,000 after purchasing an additional 352,845 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Software by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in American Software during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Software by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,452,000 after acquiring an additional 9,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American Software by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.43. 267,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,521. The firm has a market cap of $779.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.94 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.26. American Software has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $33.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.72%.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

