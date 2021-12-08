Zacks: Analysts Expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2021

Equities analysts expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. American Software posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on AMSWA. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley cut shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

In related news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $374,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $163,961.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,867.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Software by 11.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,674,000 after purchasing an additional 352,845 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Software by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in American Software during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Software by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,452,000 after acquiring an additional 9,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American Software by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.43. 267,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,521. The firm has a market cap of $779.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.94 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.26. American Software has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $33.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.72%.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Software (AMSWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.