Zacks: Analysts Expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to Post $1.09 EPS

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) will post $1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $0.98. Bausch Health Companies posted earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $5.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,440.75% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHC. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.22.

In other news, Director Steven D. Miller purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,850,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,297 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,700,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,554,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,458,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 532.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,264,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHC opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.38. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

