Zacks: Analysts Expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.00 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) will post $6.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $440,000.00. Cytokinetics reported sales of $6.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year sales of $21.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.27 million to $23.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $40.01 million, with estimates ranging from $21.00 million to $84.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 1,061.13% and a negative return on equity of 204.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CYTK shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.42.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $62,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $170,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,570 shares of company stock valued at $8,682,254 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 146,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.73. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

