Zacks: Analysts Expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to Post $3.62 EPS

Analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will post earnings of $3.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.76 and the lowest is $3.55. FLEETCOR Technologies reported earnings per share of $3.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full-year earnings of $13.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.02 to $13.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $15.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.11 to $15.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FLEETCOR Technologies.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $755.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS.

FLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.27.

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded up $1.66 on Wednesday, hitting $221.81. 3,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,751. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $200.78 and a 52 week high of $295.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,274,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,948,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,243,000 after purchasing an additional 17,485 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter worth $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.