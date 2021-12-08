Zacks: Analysts Expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.58 Million

Brokerages expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to post sales of $5.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.20 million and the highest is $6.71 million. G1 Therapeutics reported sales of $16.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year sales of $31.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.90 million to $32.39 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $46.58 million, with estimates ranging from $38.64 million to $58.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.03. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.66% and a negative net margin of 316.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $485.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.48. G1 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 8.68.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 192.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 479.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

