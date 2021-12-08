Zacks: Analysts Expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to Post -$0.43 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Inter Parfums posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 191.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $556,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 6,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $544,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,869 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,652 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,233,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 4.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 53.9% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 37,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the second quarter worth $2,197,000. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPAR stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.48. The stock had a trading volume of 100,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,967. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $55.61 and a one year high of $98.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

