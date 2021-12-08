Zacks: Analysts Expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $127.60 Million

Brokerages expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) to post $127.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Invitae’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.48 million and the lowest is $118.00 million. Invitae reported sales of $100.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitae will report full year sales of $463.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $452.33 million to $471.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $672.30 million, with estimates ranging from $655.81 million to $700.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVTA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitae presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

In other Invitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $649,585.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $103,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,700 shares of company stock worth $987,024 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Invitae by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 922,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 64,731 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Invitae by 1.0% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 102,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Invitae by 27.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Invitae during the third quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invitae during the third quarter valued at about $3,121,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVTA opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.74. Invitae has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $61.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.05.

Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

