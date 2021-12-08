Zacks: Analysts Expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.05 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) will report sales of $43.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Open Lending’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.06 million and the highest is $43.60 million. Open Lending reported sales of $39.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full-year sales of $206.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $206.08 million to $207.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $231.75 million, with estimates ranging from $217.08 million to $249.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 51.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.82.

In related news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,156,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 221,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $9,219,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 386,876 shares of company stock valued at $14,828,654. 25.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 1,278.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.86. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 0.34. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a current ratio of 9.71.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

