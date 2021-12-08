Zacks: Analysts Expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) will report $11.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.24 million and the lowest is $11.10 million. Simulations Plus reported sales of $10.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year sales of $51.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.03 million to $51.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $62.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $9.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simulations Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $364,690.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $603,404.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,645,295 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,085,000 after buying an additional 917,610 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,593,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,948,000 after acquiring an additional 219,631 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Simulations Plus by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 794,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,606,000 after purchasing an additional 142,355 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Simulations Plus by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 189,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 64,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Simulations Plus by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 64,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $46.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $933.86 million, a P/E ratio of 100.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.07. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $90.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

