Zacks: Analysts Expect Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 146.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.21 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

NASDAQ TELL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.38. The company had a trading volume of 250,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,578,274. Tellurian has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.69.

In other Tellurian news, Director James Donald Bennett purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TELL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 51.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,471,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941,531 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Tellurian by 11,085.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,861,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,254,000 after buying an additional 5,808,757 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian in the third quarter worth approximately $21,710,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tellurian by 105.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,272,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,816,000 after buying an additional 3,730,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tellurian by 22.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,984,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,330,000 after buying an additional 2,879,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

