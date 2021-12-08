Zacks: Analysts Expect UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.23. UMH Properties posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UMH Properties.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on UMH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Aegis boosted their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,260,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in UMH Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in UMH Properties by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in UMH Properties by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,724,000 after buying an additional 35,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in UMH Properties by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMH stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.12. The company had a trading volume of 281,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,362. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. UMH Properties has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.92%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

