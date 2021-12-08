Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.06 Billion

Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) will announce sales of $15.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $15.11 billion. AbbVie reported sales of $13.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year sales of $56.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.21 billion to $56.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $60.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.08 billion to $61.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

ABBV opened at $121.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.99. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $101.55 and a 12-month high of $122.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370,931 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,938,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after buying an additional 4,247,445 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in AbbVie by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in AbbVie by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,209 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

