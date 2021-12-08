Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings. Bryn Mawr Bank reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bryn Mawr Bank.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $57.47 million during the quarter.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bryn Mawr Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

NASDAQ BMTC traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $44.39. 1,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,625. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bryn Mawr Bank has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.29. The firm has a market cap of $883.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

In related news, CAO Michael Laplante sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $71,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Britton Murdoch sold 10,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $532,609.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 76,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 783.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 27,536 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

