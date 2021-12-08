Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Will Announce Earnings of $5.02 Per Share

Analysts predict that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will post $5.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.12. Celanese posted earnings per share of $2.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year earnings of $18.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.25 to $18.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $15.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $16.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS.

CE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Celanese from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.33.

In other news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Celanese in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 16.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 2,095.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 74,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after acquiring an additional 71,412 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Celanese by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,097,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,995,000 after buying an additional 61,561 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Celanese by 4.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 203,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,722,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.82. The stock had a trading volume of 680,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,333. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.00. Celanese has a 52 week low of $115.42 and a 52 week high of $174.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

