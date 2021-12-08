Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.73 Million

Equities analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will announce sales of $13.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.07 million to $24.00 million. Clearside Biomedical reported sales of $10,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 137,200%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year sales of $17.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.96 million to $27.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.76 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $19.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 652.60% and a negative return on equity of 161.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

CLSD opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average is $5.05.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

