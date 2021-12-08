Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.73 Million

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will announce sales of $13.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.07 million to $24.00 million. Clearside Biomedical reported sales of $10,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 137,200%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year sales of $17.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.96 million to $27.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.76 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $19.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 652.60% and a negative return on equity of 161.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

CLSD opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average is $5.05.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.