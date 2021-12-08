Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the highest is $1.35. Intercontinental Exchange posted earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $5.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.55.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $134.01 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $107.66 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The company has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,375 shares of company stock worth $15,425,653 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

