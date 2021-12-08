Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $451.75 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) will announce $451.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $499.08 million and the lowest is $424.65 million. Pan American Silver posted sales of $430.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAAS. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Shares of PAAS opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average of $27.10. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $39.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $501,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 12,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

