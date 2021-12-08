Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Will Announce Earnings of $18.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) will post $18.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $16.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $21.71. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $9.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 94.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $70.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $67.04 to $73.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $48.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $37.65 to $65.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.68 earnings per share.

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $842.00 to $844.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $710.28.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $635.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $606.65 and its 200 day moving average is $596.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,611,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,440,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 11,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.98, for a total value of $7,873,493.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,292.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,179 shares of company stock valued at $30,041,297 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,818,000 after acquiring an additional 24,724 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% in the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 253,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,741,000 after acquiring an additional 13,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,995,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

