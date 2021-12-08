Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to Post $1.43 EPS

Analysts expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the highest is $1.46. Robert Half International posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $5.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

RHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

NYSE:RHI traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.90. The stock had a trading volume of 644,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,579. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $120.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.48%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 282.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

