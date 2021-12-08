Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $87.78 Million

Analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will announce sales of $87.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $86.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $89.20 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida reported sales of $83.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year sales of $341.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $334.60 million to $344.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $364.57 million, with estimates ranging from $341.30 million to $385.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $90.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBCF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $298,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 56.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $35.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.55. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $40.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

