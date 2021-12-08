Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Six Flags Entertainment reported earnings of ($1.00) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The company’s revenue was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CEO Selim A. Bassoul bought 16,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.35 per share, with a total value of $592,941.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Selim A. Bassoul purchased 1,500 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 447,812 shares of company stock valued at $18,248,941. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.78. 1,082,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,960. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.95 and its 200 day moving average is $42.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.19 and a beta of 2.39. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $30.87 and a 1 year high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

