Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) will announce earnings per share of ($0.67) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the lowest is ($0.73). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($2.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SQZ Biotechnologies.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.24). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 432.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.18%.

NYSE:SQZ opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.57. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $35.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 378.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 313.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. 48.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

