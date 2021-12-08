Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.65 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will announce sales of $5.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.00 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $5.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $21.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.69 million to $21.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.79 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $21.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.
Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.65% and a negative net margin of 434.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 168.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 397.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SYRS opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $256.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.86. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $15.65.
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
