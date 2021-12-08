Zacks: Brokerages Expect Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.55. Air Transport Services Group reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $465.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.37 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

ATSG stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.75. 217,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,621. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.51. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

In other news, insider David R. Soaper purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.96 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

