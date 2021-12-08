Zacks: Brokerages Expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) will post $91.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.60 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp reported sales of $99.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full-year sales of $386.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $380.30 million to $390.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $367.43 million, with estimates ranging from $362.30 million to $370.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on BHLB shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

BHLB stock opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average is $27.08. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $29.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

In related news, EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $148,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Brunelle bought 5,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.79 per share, for a total transaction of $118,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,349.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 10,230 shares of company stock worth $246,828 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,477 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,184 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,409,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

