Zacks: Brokerages Expect ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) to report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.15). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ChargePoint.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.06.

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. ChargePoint has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $49.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average is $24.54.

In other ChargePoint news, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 100,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $2,090,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $62,767.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,729 shares of company stock worth $4,719,738 over the last three months. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 2,121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 202.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

