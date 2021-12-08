Zacks: Brokerages Expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $353.15 Million

Brokerages expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to announce sales of $353.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $394.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $319.57 million. Exelixis posted sales of $270.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXEL shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $1,041,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,171,924 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 156.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average of $19.64. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.87.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

