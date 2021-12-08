Zacks: Brokerages Expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.25 Million

Equities analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) will report sales of $120.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $125.50 million and the lowest is $115.00 million. Magic Software Enterprises reported sales of $104.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full year sales of $472.80 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $509.70 million, with estimates ranging from $485.00 million to $534.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 6.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

NASDAQ MGIC opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.31. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1-year low of $14.26 and a 1-year high of $25.49.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 75.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 1,061.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 16,288 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 261.2% in the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 57,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 41,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 28.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. 18.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

