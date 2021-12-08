Zacks: Brokerages Expect NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $420.97 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) will announce $420.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for NOW’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $425.30 million and the lowest is $417.40 million. NOW posted sales of $319.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.80 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DNOW shares. Stephens upgraded shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

DNOW stock opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.84. NOW has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 1.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NOW by 306.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in NOW in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NOW in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in NOW in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in NOW in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW Company Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

