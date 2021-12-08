Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.05. Ping Identity reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

PING has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping Identity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.36.

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -45.06 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.93. Ping Identity has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

In related news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $2,537,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,602,000 shares of company stock worth $322,865,060 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PING. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,597,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,439,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,461,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,159,000 after acquiring an additional 685,095 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,527,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,971,000 after acquiring an additional 665,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,039,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,531,000 after acquiring an additional 599,177 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

