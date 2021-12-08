Zacks: Brokerages Expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Million

Analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) will report sales of $1.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $800,000.00. Reata Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $3.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $11.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.40 million to $12.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $55.75 million, with estimates ranging from $22.05 million to $73.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 428.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.94) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $54.42 on Wednesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $46.28 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

