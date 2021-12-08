Zacks: Brokerages Expect Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) will report $20.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.00 million and the highest is $21.15 million. Selecta Biosciences posted sales of $11.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full year sales of $63.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.08 million to $75.14 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $73.98 million, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $92.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Selecta Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.46.

In related news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 15,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $67,224.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,695 shares of company stock worth $97,234. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter worth $45,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter worth $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter worth $49,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SELB stock opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. Selecta Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $370.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

