Zacks: Brokerages Expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). S&W Seed posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow S&W Seed.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.98%. The business had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SANW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in S&W Seed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,979,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in S&W Seed by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,084,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 56,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 78,300 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 474,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 431,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SANW traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,516. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22. S&W Seed has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.04.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&W Seed (SANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.