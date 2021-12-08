Zacks: Brokerages Expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.71 Billion

Equities analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) to announce $2.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.95 billion. Taylor Morrison Home posted sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year sales of $7.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.59 billion to $7.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 8,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $263,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 20,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $672,081.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,890 shares of company stock worth $2,020,157. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $34.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.77.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

