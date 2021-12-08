Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to Post $11.89 EPS

Analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings of $11.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $12.81 and the lowest is $10.94. The Goldman Sachs Group posted earnings per share of $12.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year earnings of $60.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $59.48 to $61.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $39.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.60 to $43.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.68 earnings per share.

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.81.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GS. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 7,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 2,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 453,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS traded down $3.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $396.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,334. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $398.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $389.92. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $236.58 and a 1-year high of $426.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

